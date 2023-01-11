Mansfield Express, on West Gate, has been handed a three-month closure order following a number of offences.

The store failed a test purchase last month – and when police officers visited the store on Sunday afternoon, they were greeted by a 15-year-old boy working alone inside.

An immediate 24-hour closure order was imposed and then extended ahead of a court hearing.

Police officers at Mansfield Express.

And magistrates in Mansfield have now endorsed a three-month closure order under the Anti-social Behaviour Crime and Policing Act.

The court heard of a number of complaints from parents, schools and nearby businesses relating to the sale of e-cigarettes to children.

Examples included a 13-year-old girl whose mother called police after finding a receipt issued by the shop, as well as a police test purchase operation on December 21, which saw a vape – later found to flout government rules – sold to a child.

Inspector Kylie Davies, Nottinghamshire Police’s Mansfield district commander, said: “Over the last few months, we have had multiple reports from members of the public about the activities of this business.

“Parents, schools and other retailers have all expressed concern about the sale of e-cigarette to children, and we have discussed this issue at length with partners at Mansfield Council, trading standards and Mansfield Business Improvement District.

“It was clear from the events of Sunday that the time had come to take decisive action and that is exactly what we did.”

Sergeant Alice Bartle, Mansfield town centre policing lead, said: “The law around the sale of these products is in place for good reason and must be respected

“I hope this closure order serves as a warning to all local retailers that this kind of flagrant illegality will not be tolerated and won’t be ignored.”