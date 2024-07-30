Music and 'hope' festival to celebrate recovery and sobriety set to launch in Pleasley this September
On Saturday, September 21, 2024, from 1pm to 9pm, the historic Pleasley Pit Visitor Centre & Mining Museum will host an alcohol-free event.
The event, an idea conceived by Ben Sofield of Rhubarb Farm, aims to showcase inspiring stories of individuals who have overcome addiction and embraced a life of sobriety.
Attendees can connect with a supportive community and listen to real-life stories of transformation.
“The Hope Festival is a testament to the unwavering belief in the possibility of recovery,” said Ben, the visionary behind the festival, a passionate advocate from Rhubarb Farm and someone who has personally experienced the transformative power of sobriety.
“By sharing stories of hope and resilience, we aim to break down the stigma associated with addiction and empower individuals to seek the help they need.”
David Lilley, chairman of community media organisation Elastic FM, added: “We are proud to be part of this positive event and occasion.
“The Hope Festival will serve as a beacon of hope for those struggling with addiction, reminding them that they are not alone and that a brighter future is within reach.”
The Hope Festival's programme will feature:
Empowering Testimonials: Individuals who have overcome addiction will share their personal stories of hope and healing, providing inspiration and encouragement to others.
Recovery Street Film Festival Highlights: A curated selection of powerful films that shed light on the realities of addiction and the path to recovery.
Live Music Performances: An eclectic mix of five talented musicians and bands will create an uplifting atmosphere throughout the day.
Food and drink: Attendees will be able to buy delicious food and refreshing non-alcoholic beverages.
Resource Fair: Local recovery projects and professionals will be on hand to offer information, support, and guidance.
Free tickets can now be obtained through the website at www.thehopefestival.co.uk and for direct ticket access, please visit www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/the-hope-festival-tickets-952482068507
The Hope Festival welcomes everyone who wishes to commemorate recovery, support their loved ones on their journey, or gain more insight into addiction and its effects.
