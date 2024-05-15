Rhubarb Farm near Mansfield receives National Garden Scheme award for Community Garden Grant

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Visit Rhubarb Farm on Thursday, 16th May, as they open for the National Garden Scheme.

Rhubarb Farm, on Hardwick Street, Langwith, near Mansfield, Ng20 9DR, will be open from 10.30am to 3pm.

Rhubarb Farm volunteers have designed, and executed a new area of their 2 acre plot and have been awarded a National Garden Scheme community grant which has paid for the materials necessary to complete the project.

The 9m x 5m area was previously unused and the volunteers decided to turn it into a no dig planting area, with 3 no dig raised beds and a wildlife pond.

Jennie Street, of Rhubarb farm, receives award from Andrew Young of the National Garden Scheme

They consulted the Wildlife Trust to ensure their pond would attract wildlife and have been delighted to see toads and newts move in and take up residence.

The money was used for manure, raised bed sides, netting and hoops, wildlife pond, watering station, seeds and fruit trees.