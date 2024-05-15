Rhubarb Farm near Mansfield receives National Garden Scheme award for Community Garden Grant
Rhubarb Farm, on Hardwick Street, Langwith, near Mansfield, Ng20 9DR, will be open from 10.30am to 3pm.
Rhubarb Farm volunteers have designed, and executed a new area of their 2 acre plot and have been awarded a National Garden Scheme community grant which has paid for the materials necessary to complete the project.
The 9m x 5m area was previously unused and the volunteers decided to turn it into a no dig planting area, with 3 no dig raised beds and a wildlife pond.
They consulted the Wildlife Trust to ensure their pond would attract wildlife and have been delighted to see toads and newts move in and take up residence.
The money was used for manure, raised bed sides, netting and hoops, wildlife pond, watering station, seeds and fruit trees.
Why not go along and admire their new project and chat with the volunteers who have gained confidence and pride on completion of their plans.