Jobs were lost, livelihoods were threatened and the future of towns and villages looked bleak.

But in Pleasley, from the ashes of desolation, when its pit shut in 1983, rose the phoenix of a new era. And a determination to celebrate mining memories, rather than mourn them.

Where once a colliery extracted thousands of tonnes of coal now stands a nature reserve, a country park, a museum, a visitor centre, a cafe, cycling and walking trails, and initiatives to boost wellbeing, tackle social isolation and foster community spirit. A cherished heritage site that Mansfield and Bolsover can be proud of.

The Victorian landmark buildings, including the headstocks, that have been preserved at the Pleasley Colliery site.

Thanks to an army of passionate volunteers, few places in the entire country have done a better job than Pleasley in preserving its mining past, while turning it into a positive for the future.

And the efforts of the small village that straddles the Nottinghamshire/Derbyshire border will be celebrated on Sunday (10 am to 4 pm) with a gala day that marks the 150th anniversary of Pleasley Colliery opening.

Family entertainment will include a flypast by an RAF Lancaster Bomber, a circus workshop, birds of prey, a model railway exhibition, a crafting marquee, stalls, food and drink, a licensed bar, Punch and Judy, and music by Pleasley Colliiery Welfare Band, a steel band and folk singers.

A special anniversary beer has also been created by a local brewery and will be sold in celebration boxes that visitors can take home as mementoes.

Part of the Pleasley site has been turned into a fascinating mining museum that attracts thousands of visitors every year.

"The day will be a celebration of the village,” says Deborah Bramwell, manager of the visitor centre. “We want to acknowledge that the pit site has been here for 150 years.

"Most of the villagers used to work at the mine in some capacity. This event will be a celebration of the history of Pleasley.

"The last 40 years, since the pit closed, have been a tribute to the mining community. We have tried to protect the heritage and pass it on to younger generations.

"The site has a new life. It has grown and regenerated itself. In fact, when you look at the country park, I think we invented rewilding!

Meet Tony White, one of the many volunteers at the Pleasley pit site. He is a tour guide who takes visitors around the museum, showing them machinery and artefacts, and also leads educational visits from schools.

"It was only the strength of feeling among villagers that prevented the pit being totally demolished. They have not allowed it to deteriorate.”

The way in which the site has been nursed back to health would have been approved of by Florence Nightingale. Which is somewhat fitting because it is rumoured that the ‘Lady Of The Lamp’ herself turned the first sod when the pit was sunk in 1873.

Florence was the daughter of the lord of the manor of Pleasley, William Nightingale, who granted permission for the Stanton Iron Company to construct and operate the colliery.

Stanton continued to run it until the coal industry was nationalised in 1947 and the National Coal Board took charge. At that time, there were 49 pits in Nottinghamshire and 68 in Derbyshire.

The pit buildings are now surrounded by a beautiful country park, full of wildlife and popular with dog-walkers as well as nature-lovers.

Now there are none, but Pleasley’s legacy lives on. At one time, it was the oldest and deepest pit in the East Midlands coalfield. And it was noted for a number of innovative features, including the first electric lighting at the pit bottom.

Closure was a hammer blow. But it was soon realised that its main buildings, engine houses, steam winders and headstocks, were Victorian landmarks so rare that they merited grade II listed status.

Although the site was officially abandoned in 1993, volunteers formed a preservation group, Friends Of Pleasley Pit, and in 1996, the buildings became a Scheduled Ancient Monument.

Monumental could also be the word used to describe the restoration work that has been undertaken by the Friends, now part of community charity, the Pleasley Pit Trust. Work that won an award from Historic England in 2011 for ‘best rescue of an industrial site’.

The trust, whose secretary is Bolsover councillor Tom Kirkham, runs the site, which is owned by the Land Trust, a national organisation that oversees public open spaces for community benefit.

"The pit trust is a fledgling organisation that is really going to take flight soon,” said Deborah, 55, whose own grandfather, Douglas Holmes, worked at Pleasley Colliery.

Flashback to 1981/82, only a year or so before the pit closed, as miners celebrate output results from the production year at Pleasley Colliery.

"We have some big exciting projects in the pipeline, and more events, such as a beer festival, car shows and musical events.

"The Land Trust has also won £400,000 from the Biffa Communities Fund for renovations that will help to bring the story of coal alive.

"The site is becoming increasingly busier. We have about 1,000 visitors per week, with a lot of them regulars who live locally and meet friends and family for a cup of tea in the lovely cafe. They use it as a social networking place.

"Lots of dog walkers also use the country park, and they have their own cafe, Barkers.”

About 50 volunteers, plus a handful of paid staff, work for the pit trust, including some who were employed at the colliery and others who have no connection to mining at all.

The trust is always on the lookout for more, with any number of roles available. Perhaps you could work as a tour guide or in the cafe, which specialises in Pit Burgers! Or perhaps you could serve as a wildlife volunteer, helping to maintain the park and create habitats.

Other on-site activities range from ‘wildlife wandering’ for toddlers to bug-hunting, nature walks and meditation training, run by a social circle that aims to improve mental health.

"Rather than going off to the GP for pills, connecting to nature can help people talk about mental health issues,” says Deborah.

"We are all about green space and wellbeing now.”

Yes, the dirt and danger, the grime and graft of underground mining are no more. But 150 years on, Pleasley Pit is still thriving and will never be forgotten.

One aim of the Pleasley Pit Trust is to preserve mining's past for younger generations. Here, five-year-old Stanley Clarke gets a lesson in mining from grandad Harold Billings, of Skegby, when they visited a Pleasley Colliery open day several years ago.

Pleasley relies on an army of about 50 staff and volunteers to run the site. Here are (from left) Shane Taylor, Julie Mann (kitchen manager), Julie Berridge, James Wynder and Linda Johnson at the cafe.

The Pleasley Colliery Welfare Band, which will be playing at Sunday's 150th anniversary gala day.