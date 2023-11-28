MP urges all parties to find a way to keep Kimberley Leisure Centre open

Broxtowe MP Darren Henry says it would be ‘incredibly sad’ if Kimberley Leisure Centre were to close.

The facility is due to close next March after a proposed arrangement between Kimberley School and site operators Liberty Leisure Limited to develop a new service level hire agreement to ‘benefit the community and students’, appears to have run its course.

But Mr Henry (Con) has now urged all parties to keep working to find a resolution and added that he will help in any way he can.

He said: "I am incredibly saddened by the announcement that Kimberley Leisure Centre is likely to close.

Darren Henry, during his survey of Kimblerley residents in 2021, says it would be sad if the leisure centre closed. Photo: Submitted

"The leisure centre is a hugely important part of our community.

“Having worked with the key stakeholders over a number of years to ensure we did not reach this point, I am as disappointed as the local community.

"In 2021 I conducted a survey for residents, as well as schools, to gather the strength of feeling on the leisure centre staying open and it was clear that the community felt strongly that it must remain open for the long term.

"If it closes it will be a huge loss for our community and I know this will be felt throughout Broxtowe.

"I will continue to do all I can to engage with all stakeholders and show exactly why Kimberley needs its leisure centre.

Posting on its website, Kimberley Council said: “There is a lot of discussion and concern at the moment regarding the future of Kimberley Leisure Centre.

"Currently, Kimberley School, Broxtowe Council and Liberty Leisure are still in negotiations and no decision on the centre’s future has been made.

"We are told there are significant financial implications relating to the repair, maintenance and general running costs of the centre, in particular the swimming pool, and the school has requested aid from Broxtowe Council, which is under consideration.

"Broxtowe Council has a meeting scheduled for December 5 to decide on its response to the school.

"The meeting will be exempt from public and press due commercial sensitivity.

“It is strongly advised that anyone wishing to express a view lobby their local councillors and MP to seek a positive resolution.