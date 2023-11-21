Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The popular facility had faced an uncertain future since it was announced back in 2020 when it was revealed that following the ending of an agreement with East Midlands Education Trust at the time, the building would be mostly used for the benefit of pupils at Kimberley School.

Gym-goers were concerned that moving forward there would be no public swims during school hours and that gym opening times would be restricted.

However, Kimberley School and Liberty Leisure Limited, which was operating the site, then announced they would working together to develop a new service level hire agreement to ‘benefit the community and students’.

But now, that plan appears to have run out of steam and the facility now faces closure again.

Posting on his Facebook page, Coun Philip Owen (Con), who represents Nuthall East & Strelley on Broxtowe Council, said: “We have been contacted by a number of residents asking if the rumours concerning the likely imminent closure of Kimberley Leisure Centre are true.

"We regret to say that is the case and currently the centre is expected to close at the end of March next year.

"Negotiations between Broxtowe Council, who manage most of the facilities at the centre, and the school appear to have reached an impasse.

"Staff have already been notified that many of them will be made redundant.

"There is a last-ditch attempt to try and keep the dry side of operations going but the omens are not promising.

The loss of this facility would be a great blow to the whole community of north Broxtowe and if you want to express your views on this matter put them in writing to both your councillors and the school.

"We will continue to press for an agreement to be reached even at this late hour.”