Broxtowe MP questions minister on support for local veterans’ charities in Parliament

Broxtowe MP Darren Henry, spoke in Parliament during a Statement on the Government’s response to the Independent Review of UK Government Welfare Services for Veterans.

As a RAF veteran himself, Mr Henry (Con) was keen to hear how the Government would respond to the review and a timescale for changes to be enacted.

The Rt Hon Johnny Mercer MP (Con), Minister for Veteran’s Affairs, said in the statement: “Under this Prime Minister, what it feels like to be a veteran has been fundamentally transformed, with the introduction of defined pathways for veterans to access support, including with housing and healthcare, backed by record amounts of Government funding.

"As we continue to pave the way forward, we knew the time was right to look back and consider carefully the efficiency and effectiveness of pre-existing services, including some services under the banner of Veterans UK.”

Broxtowe MP Darren Henry spoke on support for veterans charities in Parliament. Photo: Submitted

Mr Henry raised the issue of support available for small charities, such as Forces in the Community in Broxtowe, who work tirelessly to support veterans.

He said “I often think of my military career and how we, as a country, treat our veterans.

Serving one’s country is, to me, the greatest undertaking and privilege I have known.

"I served for 26 years in the RAF, having joined at 18 and now I have the honour of serving the people of Broxtowe in another public service role.

“Broxtowe has a rich military history and veteran community.

"We have Chetwynd Barracks where the 170 (Infrastructure Support) Engineer Group are located, also in the constituency are some brilliant Royal British Legion and Combined Service groups, who I always enjoy visiting at various events, such as the veteran’s breakfast clubs.

"Broxtowe is also home to some beautiful and poignant war memorials.

"Last year, I undertook my first half-marathon in order to raise funds for Forces in the Community and was incredibly glad to have the opportunity to talk about the charity in Parliament (visit forces.org.uk/).

“I am passionate that the UK becomes the best country in the world to be a veteran, but to do that we will need to hear from veterans to know what support they need.

"The Government has launched a Consultation for Veterans at gov.uk/government/consultations/supporting-our-veterans-a-consultation, so that they may receive directly what help is needed.