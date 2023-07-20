News you can trust since 1952
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Jane Birkin dead: Singer and actress dies at the age of 76
Virgin Money to shut 39 branches, 255 jobs now at risk
Commonwealth Games 2026 in doubt after Victoria cancels plans to host
Jeremy Vine reaches settlement over false BBC scandal allegations
Ronan Keating's brother killed in tragic car crash in Ireland
Wimbledon 2023: Carlos Alcaraz wins men’s singles final for first time

Motorcyclist who died in 'truly devastating' crash with lorry at Mansfield junction is named

A 61-year-old motorcyclist who died following a collision with a lorry has been named.
By Lucy Roberts
Published 20th Jul 2023, 16:38 BST- 1 min read

Nigel Osler was fatally injured after colliding with a lorry on the A617/A60 crossroads junction, in Mansfield, at approximately 4am on Wednesday 12 July.

Mr Osler, from Derbyshire, sustained serious injuries and – despite the best efforts of medics – was pronounced dead at Queen’s Medical Centre, in Nottingham, later the same day.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

His family are being supported by specialist officers and have asked for privacy at this difficult time.

Nigel Osler died following a collision with a lorry. (Image: Nottinghamshire Police)Nigel Osler died following a collision with a lorry. (Image: Nottinghamshire Police)
Nigel Osler died following a collision with a lorry. (Image: Nottinghamshire Police)
Most Popular

In a joint statement, Mr Osler’s family said: “Nigel was a husband, dad, grandad, brother and friend to many.

“What he went through was truly devastating and the resulting injuries were fatal. He loved his motorbikes and with his years of experience on the roads, took safety very seriously.

“It is sadly ironic that he was riding to work to start his shift as an HGV driver.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“We would like to thank those who have shared heart-warming words of support at this incredibly tough time for us all.

"If anything good can come from this, please be more aware on roads to prevent horrific tragedies like this from happening to others."

The junction and surrounding roads were closed for eight hours whilst investigation work was carried out at the scene.

Read More
Police launch investigation after woman dies in Mansfield

Sergeant Craig Luckett, of Nottinghamshire Police’s Roads Policing Unit and Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: “This is a tragic incident and – as with all road traffic collisions where people are killed or seriously injured – we are working hard to understand exactly what happened.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“This was a tragic loss of a life and our thoughts are with his family.”

Related topics:MotorcyclistMansfieldDerbyshireNottingham