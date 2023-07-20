Motorcyclist who died in 'truly devastating' crash with lorry at Mansfield junction is named

Nigel Osler was fatally injured after colliding with a lorry on the A617/A60 crossroads junction, in Mansfield, at approximately 4am on Wednesday 12 July.

Mr Osler, from Derbyshire, sustained serious injuries and – despite the best efforts of medics – was pronounced dead at Queen’s Medical Centre, in Nottingham, later the same day.

His family are being supported by specialist officers and have asked for privacy at this difficult time.

Nigel Osler died following a collision with a lorry. (Image: Nottinghamshire Police)

In a joint statement, Mr Osler’s family said: “Nigel was a husband, dad, grandad, brother and friend to many.

“What he went through was truly devastating and the resulting injuries were fatal. He loved his motorbikes and with his years of experience on the roads, took safety very seriously.

“It is sadly ironic that he was riding to work to start his shift as an HGV driver.

“We would like to thank those who have shared heart-warming words of support at this incredibly tough time for us all.

"If anything good can come from this, please be more aware on roads to prevent horrific tragedies like this from happening to others."

The junction and surrounding roads were closed for eight hours whilst investigation work was carried out at the scene.

Sergeant Craig Luckett, of Nottinghamshire Police’s Roads Policing Unit and Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: “This is a tragic incident and – as with all road traffic collisions where people are killed or seriously injured – we are working hard to understand exactly what happened.

