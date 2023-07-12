News you can trust since 1952
All roads have now been reopened after serious crash at major Mansfield junction

All roads have now been reopened after a crash in Mansfield this morning, Wednesday, July 12.
By Shelley Marriott
Published 12th Jul 2023, 14:02 BST- 1 min read
Updated 12th Jul 2023, 14:18 BST

The crash happened at the junction of the A60 Nottingham Road and the A617 Marr, Mansfield Ashfield Regeneration Route, near West Nottinghamshire College's Mansfield campus, at about 4am.

A post on the Nottinghamshire Police Facebook page said: All roads have now reopened.

“Thank you for your patience while we dealt with this incident.”

A60 accident, Mansfield.A60 accident, Mansfield.
Motorists are advised there still might be traffic delays in the surrounding area.

