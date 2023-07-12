All roads have now been reopened after serious crash at major Mansfield junction
All roads have now been reopened after a crash in Mansfield this morning, Wednesday, July 12.
By Shelley Marriott
Published 12th Jul 2023, 14:02 BST- 1 min read
Updated 12th Jul 2023, 14:18 BST
The crash happened at the junction of the A60 Nottingham Road and the A617 Marr, Mansfield Ashfield Regeneration Route, near West Nottinghamshire College's Mansfield campus, at about 4am.
A post on the Nottinghamshire Police Facebook page said: All roads have now reopened.
“Thank you for your patience while we dealt with this incident.”
Motorists are advised there still might be traffic delays in the surrounding area.