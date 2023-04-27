The Trussell Trust charity, a network of foodbanks across the country, said the rise is a product of problems with the UK's welfare system – not just the pandemic and cost of living crisis.

The charity distributes millions of food parcels across the UK each year.

Figures from the charity show 5,705 food parcels were handed out in Mansfield from April 1, 2022 to March 31, 2023 in the area's two distribution centres – more than double the 4,212 in 2021-22.

Volunteers at the foodbank.

This was the highest number of parcels provided in the Mansfield area since at least 2017-18.

Across the UK, a total of 2,986,203 emergency food parcels were given out between April 2022 and March this year – up 37 per cent from the year before.

Last year 2,068 of these parcels – 36 per cent – were given to children. In 2021-22 this figure was 1,472, at 35 per cent.

These figures cover parcels handed out by the Trussell Trust, but do not include emergency food supplies provided by other charities and organisations.

Sherwood Forest Foodbank is Mansfield’s Trussell Trust charity, running two sites at The Stable Centre in Mansfield Woodhouse and St Peter’s Church in Mansfield.

Keith Hadfield, a Mansfield volunteer, said: “Last week we issued 66 food parcels, we fed 130 people and distributed more than 1,000 kilograms of food.

“At the moment we are spending more than £1,000 per week on food in order to keep up with the demand.

“We are always grateful for any food donations, but are also urging people to donate cash to us.”

Those who would like to support the charity can contact [email protected] for more details.

Emma Revie, trust chief executive, called the statistics “extremely concerning”.

She said: “The continued increase in parcel numbers over the last five years indicates it is ongoing low levels of income and a social security system that isn’t fit for purpose.

“Forcing more people to need food banks, rather than just the recent cost of living crisis or the Covid-19 pandemic.”

She said foodbanks were set up to provide short-term support to people in an emergency, but are not a lasting solution to hunger and poverty.

