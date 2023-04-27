News you can trust since 1952
Players from Mansfield Tennis Club back in 1965.Players from Mansfield Tennis Club back in 1965.
Check out this gallery of pictures showing the changing face of Mansfield Lawn Tennis Club down the years

Mansfield Lawn Tennis Club has played an important part in the town’s sporting scene down the years.

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 27th Apr 2023, 07:00 BST

The club has gone from strength to strength in recent years and welcomes players of all ages and abilities with a four to 90 year-old age range.

Here, in our latest gallery, we’ve picked out these photos that show the changing face of the club.

Send your retro pics to [email protected]

Keep on top of Mansfield and Ashfield’s sports news, here.

Mansfield Tennis Club's team in 1965.

Mansfield Tennis Club's team in 1965. Photo: National World

Here's what tennis fashion looked like in 1978, as worn by the players at Mansfield Lawn Tennis Club during that year.

Here's what tennis fashion looked like in 1978, as worn by the players at Mansfield Lawn Tennis Club during that year. Photo: National World

Mansfield lawn Tennis club cutting first sod for new club house. Joyce Bosngak County Cllr Mansfield North and Cllr Kevin Kevin Rostance vice chairman Nottinghamshire County Council.

Mansfield lawn Tennis club cutting first sod for new club house. Joyce Bosngak County Cllr Mansfield North and Cllr Kevin Kevin Rostance vice chairman Nottinghamshire County Council. Photo: Brian Eyre

Coaches Stephen Attewell and Mike Collins, left, were joined by Club Chairman Sharon Cox-Smith, right and local youngsters at an Open Day in 2011.

Coaches Stephen Attewell and Mike Collins, left, were joined by Club Chairman Sharon Cox-Smith, right and local youngsters at an Open Day in 2011. Photo: Jane Hilton

