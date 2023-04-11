News you can trust since 1952
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
3 hours ago Traffic police to roll out new cunning way to catch reckless motorists
45 minutes ago Rylan steps down from Strictly’s It Takes Two - full statement
59 minutes ago Coin made for first King of England sells at auction
1 hour ago Dame Deborah James’s cancer journey captured in new documentary
2 hours ago Tory ministers in uproar after major king’s coronation rule change
2 hours ago Mother turns son over to police after teen stabbed to death

Memorial to fallen miners to be unveiled in Shirebrook

A statue designed as a memorial to fallen miners is set to be unveiled in the centre of Shirebrook.

By Shelley Marriott
Published 11th Apr 2023, 17:13 BST- 1 min read
Updated 12th Apr 2023, 09:29 BST

The statue, which has been paid for by ex-miners, will be unveiled at a special ceremony on Sunday, April 30, in Shirebrook’s Market Place.

The 4.3-metre sculpture, part of Bolsover Council’s plans to regenerate Market Place, depicts a miner working underground, while a mother and child stand above and will sit atop a 2m-high, stone-clad plinth.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Read More
Housing developers welcome Sherwood MP Mark Spencer for a tour
An artist's impression of the sculptureAn artist's impression of the sculpture
An artist's impression of the sculpture
Most Popular

The ceremony will start from 11.30am with music by the Shirebrook Miners Welfare Band.

There will also be a speech from sculptor Peter Walker before the official unveiling at 12.30pm.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

This will be followed by a blessing and commemoration and wreaths will be laid.

Prizes will be presented to the winners of the mining-themed drawing competition involving local primary and junior schools.

The event will finish with a march to the welfare for a free buffet lunch and live entertainment.

Related topics:Shirebrook