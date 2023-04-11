The statue, which has been paid for by ex-miners, will be unveiled at a special ceremony on Sunday, April 30, in Shirebrook’s Market Place.

The 4.3-metre sculpture, part of Bolsover Council’s plans to regenerate Market Place, depicts a miner working underground, while a mother and child stand above and will sit atop a 2m-high, stone-clad plinth.

An artist's impression of the sculpture

The ceremony will start from 11.30am with music by the Shirebrook Miners Welfare Band.

There will also be a speech from sculptor Peter Walker before the official unveiling at 12.30pm.

This will be followed by a blessing and commemoration and wreaths will be laid.

Prizes will be presented to the winners of the mining-themed drawing competition involving local primary and junior schools.