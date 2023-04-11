Award winning Edwinstowe housing developers welcome Sherwood MP Mark Spencer for a tour
Developer David Wilson Homes welcomed Sherwood MP, Mark Spencer, for a housing development tour with its award-winning team in Edwinstowe.
The MP got to look behind the scenes at the Thoresby Vale development on Ollerton Road, alongside managing director, Mark Cotes, sales director, Martyn Parker, site manager, Martin Rose and ward councillor for Edwinstowe and Clipstone at Newark and Sherwood District Council, Scott Carlton.
Mark Spencer MP was able to meet Martin, who was recently commended with a Pride in the Job Quality award from the National House Building Council (NHBC) for his work on the development, and the high standards set.
Mr Spencer said: “I was delighted to congratulate Martin for his award and to thank him and the team for the work they have done on the development.
"From going around and looking at the properties, they look very impressive and the plans for the development show a fantastic place to live and I hope everyone moving in enjoys their new home.”
While being able to see the construction in progress at Thoresby Vale first-hand, Mark Spencer and Coun Carlton were also given a tour of the furnished show homes at the development.
The range of homes available at the development includes a selection of two, three and four bedroom properties, ideal for a variety of prospective purchasers in Edwinstowe.
Mark Cotes said: “We were delighted to welcome Mark onto the site and discuss the success of our Thoresby Vale development. It was great to provide the opportunity to view the ongoing works and introduce him to Martin, one of our award-winning Site Managers.”