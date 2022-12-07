Memorial to fallen miners to be centrepiece of Shirebrook Market Place

The monument will take pride of place in the centre of the former mining town, following approval by Bolsover Council planners.

The design depicts a miner working underground, while a mother and child stand above.

An artist's impression of the sculpture.

Architect Elisabeth Hackett said: “The miners’ welfare community engaged and commissioned Peter Walker, a sculptor and artist, to create and deliver a monument to represent the heritage of the town, miners’ families and those who lost their lives to mining locally.

“The design was arrived at through community engagement and is welcomed by the miners’ families.

“The local community have also helped fund this proposal.

“It is a true community project and one that will provide a lasting memorial for many more years to come.”

