Memorial to fallen miners to be centrepiece of Shirebrook Market Place

An impressive bronze statue honouring miners who lost their lives at work is to be the centrepiece of Shirebrook’s Market Place.

By Christina Massey
37 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 7th Dec 2022, 12:31pm

The monument will take pride of place in the centre of the former mining town, following approval by Bolsover Council planners.

The design depicts a miner working underground, while a mother and child stand above.

An artist's impression of the sculpture.
Architect Elisabeth Hackett said: “The miners’ welfare community engaged and commissioned Peter Walker, a sculptor and artist, to create and deliver a monument to represent the heritage of the town, miners’ families and those who lost their lives to mining locally.

“The design was arrived at through community engagement and is welcomed by the miners’ families.

“The local community have also helped fund this proposal.

“It is a true community project and one that will provide a lasting memorial for many more years to come.”

The 4.3-metres sculpture will sit atop a 2m-high, stone-clad plinth and forms part of the council’s plans to regenerate Market Place.