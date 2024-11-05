This week, Eastlands Junior School staff and students came together to celebrate the remarkable milestone of 100 years since its founding, as students reflected on the past century and looked forward to the next.

Eastlands Junior School, on Netherfield Lane, Meden Vale, is now a part of Welbeck Federation, together with Netherfield Infants.

As the school celebrated its 100th anniversary this year, staff organised a memorable event to mark the special occasion.

Celebrations included students creating drawings of their school, taking digital photographs, and manipulating those images to capture the school in its present form.

Eastlands Junior School celebrates 100 years, with a visit from Nottinghamshire Mining Museum.

Students also made sweets, played traditional games, and contemplated what their school would be like in the next century.

To honour the village's rich mining heritage, the children dressed as miners and learned about the significant role that generations of families before them played in the coal mining industry.

One of the highlights of the celebrations was a visit from former Nottinghamshire miner Eric Eaton, who came to the school as a representative of the Nottinghamshire Mining Museum.

Nottinghamshire Mining museum’s aim is to remember and celebrate the working, social, leisure and family lives of Nottinghamshire coalminers.

Mr Eaton was accompanied by his wife, Maureen Eaton, and fellow volunteer Chris Gibbon.

Together, they shared stories about the area's mining history, both above and below the coal surface.

Head teachers Julie Rischer and Susie Graham stated that it was a wonderful experience for everyone involved.

The teachers added: “The children were fascinated to learn about their village and how daily family life would have been for their ancestors.”