In line with National Spa Week (October 30-November 5), we have compiled a list of spas in and around Mansfield and Ashfield.
These locations are perfect for a day of relaxation and pampering. Links to their websites are included.
1. Looking for luxury?
Here is a list of luxurious spas near you. Photo: Image by Angelo Esslinger from Pixabay
2. Bannatyne Health Club and Spa
Bannatyne Health Club and Spa, Briar Lane, Mansfield. See more at: www.bannatyne.co.uk/health-club/mansfield Photo: Bannatyne Health Club and Spa
3. Thoresby Hall Hotel Spa
Thoresby Hall Hotel Spa, Ollerton. See more at: www.spaseekers.com/spa/thoresby-hall-hotel-nr-ollerton/ Photo: Thoresby Hall Hotel Spa
4. Aqua Sana Forest Spa Nottinghamshire
Aqua Sana Forest Spa, Center Parcs Sherwood Forest, Old Rufford Road. See more at: www.aquasana.co.uk/ Photo: Aqua Sana Forest Spa Nottinghamshire