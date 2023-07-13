Masterplan to transform Mansfield town centre could be adopted this month

Mansfield Council published its town centre masterplan document in 2021, with the aim of developing a long-term vision for the town.

It set out the potential future use for sites like Market Place, Four Seasons Shopping Centre and the former BHS store, on West Gate.

And it promised to promote the town’s heritage by enhancing the use of iconic locations like the railway viaduct and listed sites like the Town Mill, in Bridge Street.

Mansfield's iconic railway viaduct would be protected and enhanced under the plans. (Photo by: Local Democracy Reporting Service)

The council held a consultation on the document in late 2021 and says it is now in a position to officially adopt the masterplan.

Members of the council’s overview and scrutiny place committee will be asked to support it at their next meeting.

If the plan does get backing, Coun Stuart Richardson, council portfolio holder for regeneration and growth, will be then asked to adopt the document during a decision in late July.

The masterplan would be used to set out future developments in the town and will be used when planning applications are assessed.

The former Beales department store building, on Stockwell Gate, is set to be turned into a public sector hub. (Photo by: Local Democracy Reporting Service)

The council said: “The masterplan cannot deal with all eventualities but, if supported by the council, will provide a strong framework and vision for how the town centre could be improved.

“It will give the council greater influence over the implementation of the town centre vision and provide a robust framework for future development and regeneration of the town centre.”

The amended document includes a raft of projects to reshape several key town centre locations, including making Market Place the “jewel in Mansfield’s crown”.

An artist's Impression of the Beales public sector hub. (Photo by: Mansfield Council)

Projects for the central hub could bring a garden square with a variety of uses aimed at making the market an “attractive place to eat and drink”.

The town’s heritage sites would also be promoted, with the authority hoping to utilise empty space in arches under the historic railway viaduct through the centre of town.

This could include ‘maker markets’, food and drink venues or microbreweries, or activities like boxing, bouldering or rock climbing.

The council also sets out a long-term vision for Four Seasons, suggesting plans for a “gradual redevelopment”, in favour of a mixed-use scheme.

An entrance to Mansfield's Four Seasons Shopping Centre. (Photo by: Local Democracy Reporting Service)

This could involve leisure, food and drink and work spaces and potentially “decanting existing shops” into empty high street units.

It comes alongside plans to redevelop the former BHS building, on West Gate, and the old Beales department store, on Stockwell Gate.

The BHS building is earmarked for a relocated indoor Mansfield Market, or could be redeveloped and linked with a potentially redeveloped Clumber Street.

This may include potentially turning Clumber House into student accommodation or employment space.

Other plans include refurbishing the derelict Town Mill site and redeveloping the Dame Flogan Street and White Hart Street area into homes and employment land.

It comes just a week after the authority confirmed London-based Proctor & Matthews Architects was selected for the latter scheme, with a long-term budget of £16.5 million to create 60 affordable homes.