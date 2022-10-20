Mansfield District Council has been awarded £120,000 from the Government to produce a Design Code. It will supplement and align with the Council’s emerging Town Centre Masterplan, adding more detailed design guidance.

The Town Centre Masterplan provides a vision and delivery plan that guides new development over the next 15 years while preserving the town’s industrial history and heritage assets.

The consultants are currently seeking the views of residents, businesses, community groups, economic and environmental organisations and others with interest in the town centre to identify people’s concerns and aspirations for town centre design quality. This stage is expected to finish on Thursday, November 24.

Mansfield residents can have their say on future designs of streets, public spaces and buildings in the town centre.

The insights gathered will then influence the principles, policies and guidance set out in the Design Code, which the council will consult on before it is adopted as policy. The formal consultation is expected to begin in March 2023.

Coun Stuart Richardson, portfolio holder for Regeneration and Growth, said: “We’re one of just 25 councils in England to receive this money, so it’s an excellent opportunity for us to take the Mansfield Masterplan to the next stage.

“The Design Code work is aligned with but different to the Town Centre Masterplan as it is concerned with more complex matters of design guidance.

“The code will comprise a set of written and graphical rules that establish the two- and three-dimensional design elements for each town centre quarter identified in the masterplan.

“The overall aim of the design code for Mansfield town centre will be to clarify what constitutes acceptable design quality, and thereby provide a level of certainty for the council, developers and the local community.”

The council has carried out a procurement process and appointed urban design consultants PJA to develop the design code.

To have your say, visit www.mansfield.place. The interactive map is where people can use their smartphone or computer to identify areas or buildings and give their thoughts on how it could be improved.

