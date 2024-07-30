UK heatwave: Met Office issues thunderstorm warning for Nottinghamshire
and live on Freeview channel 276
The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for thunderstorms for several regions across England and Wales this week.
Nottinghamshire is one of the counties included in the yellow weather warning that will take effect at 12pm on Thursday, August 1.
According to the forecast, Thursday is likely to see an area of showery rain develop and move northeastwards across parts of Wales, the Midlands, and northern England. The warning could remain in place for 12 hours.
The rain could be heavy and even thundery at times, persisting through Thursday morning before easing up around midday.
According to the Met Office, some areas might receive rain accumulations of 25-50 mm within just a few hours.
What you can expect:
-
Spray and sudden flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures.
-
Where flooding or lightning strikes occur, there is a chance of delays and some cancellations to train and bus services.
-
Power cuts might occur and other services to some homes and businesses could be lost.
-
Flooding of homes and businesses could happen quickly, with damage to some buildings from floodwater, lightning strikes, hail or strong winds.
-
Fast flowing or deep floodwater is possible, causing a danger to life.
Be prepared for weather warnings to change quickly: when a weather warning is issued, the Met Office recommends staying up to date with the weather forecast in your area. For updates, see www.metoffice.gov.uk/
Residents are advised to avoid travel delays by checking road conditions if driving, or bus and train timetables, amending travel plans if necessary.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.