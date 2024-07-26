Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The summer holidays have arrived, with many of you seeking affordable and family-friendly activities – and thanks to a Mansfield mum who runs a family blog, parents and carers in the area can find fun things to do in Nottinghamshire all in one place.

Gemma Morris runs an Instagram and Facebook page called The Morris Girls, where she shares family-friendly events in and around Nottinghamshire.

On her pages, the mum-of-two shares affordable and child-friendly activities in the area.

On setting up the page, Gemma said: “We love to be busy and exploring new places.

Gemma and her 'Morris' girls.

“We shared lots of our adventures on Instagram and people always used to ask me where I heard about events that they’d never seen advertised.

“I decided to start pulling a monthly guide together and this has developed over the years to a regular weekend guide, school holiday daily guide and various reviews of places in Notts.

“We now share lots on our Facebook page too. It’s hard work having little ones to look after, particularly during the long summer holidays.

“Hopefully these guides are useful to parents and carers that are looking for things to do.

“It’s really important to me to try and share as many low cost or free activities as possible and you’ll often see me highlighting free events in our local community.”

To view the full rundown of summer fun across the county as compiled by Gemma, readers can visit her blog – The Morris Girls: family friendly events in and around Notts – at www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100089987257233