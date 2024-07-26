Mansfield mum shares family-friendly summer events across Nottinghamshire on blog
and live on Freeview channel 276
Gemma Morris runs an Instagram and Facebook page called The Morris Girls, where she shares family-friendly events in and around Nottinghamshire.
On her pages, the mum-of-two shares affordable and child-friendly activities in the area.
On setting up the page, Gemma said: “We love to be busy and exploring new places.
“We shared lots of our adventures on Instagram and people always used to ask me where I heard about events that they’d never seen advertised.
“I decided to start pulling a monthly guide together and this has developed over the years to a regular weekend guide, school holiday daily guide and various reviews of places in Notts.
“We now share lots on our Facebook page too. It’s hard work having little ones to look after, particularly during the long summer holidays.
“Hopefully these guides are useful to parents and carers that are looking for things to do.
“It’s really important to me to try and share as many low cost or free activities as possible and you’ll often see me highlighting free events in our local community.”
To view the full rundown of summer fun across the county as compiled by Gemma, readers can visit her blog – The Morris Girls: family friendly events in and around Notts – at www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100089987257233
Gemma added: “We’re so lucky to have lots of fabulous events, activities and attractions on our doorstep.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.