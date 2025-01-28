Mansfield's Paddock Close raises over £5,000 for homegrown charities

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Mansfield's Paddock Close, a street that annually raises funds for good causes, has raised over £5,000 for two charities in the community through their Christmas light display.

For over 15 years, residents on and near Paddock Close (NG18 5AS) have maintained a cherished tradition of transforming into a winter wonderland for the festive season in aid of charitable causes.

This event has grown in popularity over the years and has become part of many families' festive traditions while raising money for charities that are important to residents.

During Christmas 2023, the annual display raised over £3,000 for the John Eastwood Hospice and Mansfield Wildlife Charity, as residents have continued their support for hardworking charities in the community by surpassing their £5,000 target last month.

This Christmas (2024), the annual event raised an impressive £5,234.20 through bucket collections and a JustGiving page.

These funds have been split equally between two Mansfield charities: Jack of all Hearts Brain Cancer Foundation and Lashes Foundation.

Both organisations have expressed their gratitude for everyone’s efforts, as the money will make a significant difference in many people's lives.

Angela Jephson, on behalf of the Paddock Close and Mayflower Court residents, said: “Thank you to everyone on Paddock Close and Mayflower Court for all their hard work in creating a wonderful Christmas lights display, and special thanks to all those who took part in the bucket collections.

“To Nicola de Lucis for co-ordinating these, and Mia de Lucis for updating the Facebook page.”

Paddock Close’s Facebook page can be found at www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100064507877601.

Angela and Sarah Hallam, representing Paddock Close and Mayflower Court, met with Sandra Marshall and Chrissy Kenzie at the Jack of All Hearts Charity Shop to deliver the funds. Additionally, Angela met with Annie Wilson of the Lashes Foundation.

The Lashes Foundation honours the memory of Evie Wilson, who died at the age of 13 in 2021.

Even the Grinch made an appearance on Paddock Close over Christmas.

Supported by Evie’s family and friends, the foundation aims to support individuals and groups in the community.

Jack of All Hearts is a charity dedicated to providing support to those affected by brain cancer.

Sandra Marshall established the 'Jack of All Hearts Brain Cancer Fundraising Shop' in Handley Arcade on Toothill Lane, just a few months before her son, Jack Sanders, passed away in July 2018 from brain cancer.