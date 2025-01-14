Over 100 pre-loved prom dresses and suits for sale at Forest Town charity shop

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

There are over 100 pre-loved prom dresses and suits available for sale at Lashes HQ in Forest Town, with dresses priced at £50 and suits at just £25.

The Lashes Foundation was set up by Emma and Lee Wilson, from Clipstone, in memory of their daughter Evie, who died, aged 13, in July 2021.

The foundation, which has just celebrated its second year, hopes to continue Evie’s legacy, by providing help to anyone in the community who needs it.

The shop on Clipstone Road West is filled with pre-loved clothing and items, with proceeds going to the foundation.

Lashes HQ opening in 2022. From left to right. Volunteer Charlie, Giselle, Nieve, Amelie, Emma (Evie's mum), Bev and Diane - treasurer of The Lashes Foundation.

The shop's first prom sale was very popular last year, and this year it will return starting Wednesday, January 15, during regular shop hours.

No appointment is necessary, as the event will continue until the last week of March.

Some of the dresses available are even brand new with tags still attached.

Bev Cheesmond, of Lashes HQ, said: “Please, if your son or daughter is looking for their perfect outfit, pop in and take a look.

“We have had the most amazing dresses and suits donated.”

Summing up the sale last year, Bev said: “It went really well.

“So many parents were so happy to help able to get such quality dresses at such a fab price.”

In 2024, Amy Pitchford left a review praising the charity's low prices and diverse collection of styles and sizes.

For more updates on the sale, visit: www.facebook.com/LashesHQShop.

Lashes HQ is open from 9am to 1.30pm, Wednesday to Saturday.

The shop is also seeking donations of suits, prom dresses, bags, shoes, and other accessories.