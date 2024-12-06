John Eastwood Hospice supported by Amazon Sutton-in-Ashfield

Seven employees from the Amazon fulfilment centre in Sutton-in-Ashfield have volunteered with John Eastwood Hospice to help landscape its gardens.

John Eastwood Hospice provides free palliative care to patients with life-shortening conditions.

Vivek Khanka, General Manager at Amazon in Sutton-in-Ashfield, said:

“We’re pleased to support the work of John Eastwood Hospice, a charity whose staff and volunteers have a deep impact on those in our community with life-shortening illnesses.”

Lisa Todd from John Eastwood Hospice, added:

“On behalf of the team at John Eastwood Hospice, we would like to say thank you to the Amazon team for supporting our efforts. We are very grateful for the volunteers who supported us with landscaping the garden area on site and the donation, which will help us continue supporting those with life-shortening illnesses”.

Community donations and employee volunteering are just two of the ways Amazon supports the communities where it operates. Amazon co-founded the Multibank initiative with former UK Prime Minister Gordon Brown to support families in need. The initiative has donated more than 3 million surplus goods to over 400,000 families across Scotland, Wales, Greater Manchester, and London.

Amazon has supported more than 700,000 students across the UK with free STEM education programmes through Amazon Future Engineer and helps community organisations transport meals and other essentials to families in need through its pro bono logistics programme, Amazon Local Good.

Amazon partners with Comic Relief and is the official home of the charity’s iconic Red Nose. Together with its employees, customers, and partners, Amazon has raised over £4.8 million to fund projects that support people across the UK, and around the world.