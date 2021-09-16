R&R Permanent Make-up Studio and Beauty Training, owned and run by Jenna Simpson, is opening today, Thursday, September 16.

The salon is joining the council’s Town Centre Management team, which is now based within the the Old Town Hall, and Halo Recruitment which moved in last year.

Victoria Hallam Hair Boutique and Henry George Menswear took exterior retail units at the premises last year.

Jenna Simpson receives the keys to her new salon from Andy Abrahams, Mansfield mayor, outside the Old Town Hall.

Work to refurbish and restore Mansfield's Old Town Hall cost £1.4 million and saw the Grade II*-listed building transformed into office and retail space.

Andy Abrahams, Mansfield mayor, said: “It’s great that the Old Town Hall, one of Mansfield's most significant buildings, is attracting new businesses to the town centre after laying unused and largely unusable for more than 30 years.

“The building has undergone an amazing interior transformation with an effective blend of the old with the new.

“I wish Jenna every success with relocating her blossoming business in the heart of the town centre.”

Mansfield's Old Town Hall, on Market Place.

‘Perfect’

For Jenna, moving into the Old Town Hall will allow her to follow in her father Glen Wilton's footstep as his business, G Wilton, was the main painting and decorating contractor during the refurbishment of the building.

Her business specialises in personal services including permanent make-up techniques for brows, eyeliner, lips and breast micro-pigmentation, and brow removal.

For years, Jenna ran a large salon on Chesterfield Road South called Beauty Box which employed 10 people, but she decided to downsize her business to a log cabin in the garden of her Mansfield Woodhouse home four years ago to accommodate family commitments.

She said: “I wanted to expand so the Old Town Hall unit was perfect. I am booked up until December.

“I have more than 18 years of salon experience. I am also a beauty trainer in all aspects, including acrylic nails, derma-planing, pedicures, brows and permanent make-up, and my aim is to be the best trainer in Nottinghamshire.”