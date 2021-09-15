Project recounting history of Wellow now complete and open to visitors

The project, which was funded by the National Lottery Heritage Fund, has resulted in seven heritage panels, mounted in oak frames, that recount the history of Wellow, along with three sets of exhibition panels, which included winners from both creative writing and art competitions run with students from two local schools and based on the heritage of the village.

And further history and competition entries were available in display folders for people to look at the opening day event.

During the Heritage Open Day event a lunchtime talk, on the history of Wellow, was presented by Denis Hill, project officer, after which he led visitors around the village on a guided heritage walk.

Coun Roger Jackson, vice Chair of Nottinghamshire County Council, with Ben Wells, Schoolroom Trustee

In the evening project volunteers and guests were invited to an official launch of the heritage products.

Coun Roger Jackson, vice chair of Nottinghamshire County Council attended this event and was told all about the heritage project and the Schoolroom restoration.

Ben Wells, a Schoolroom trustee, thanked all the volunteers for their dedication and presented flowers to Jean and Joanne Crofts for going well above their call of duty.

Coun Jackson was then invited to say a few words and expressed his appreciation for all the hard work put into the project and for the excellent use of Nottinghamshire County Council Local Improvement Scheme money that was used in the restoration of the Schoolroom.

Coun John Cottee, chairman of the Local Improvement Scheme, said: “The schoolroom has been at the very heart of the community for 167 years and I’m pleased, during a time which has reminded us all just how vital these local stalwarts are, that this funding has helped to secure the building’s future.”

Coun Scott Carlton, a councillor for the area, said: “The school room is a vital facility utilised by the local community for generations to conduct enriching activities. I’m glad that the Local Improvement Scheme could play a part in ensuring it continues its vital function.”