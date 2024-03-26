Mansfield's Frenbot charity football team 'grateful' for generous donation as annual event returns

Mansfield's charity football team, Frenbot, which raises money each year for local and national charities, has received a “generous” donation from The Mansfield Folk & Acoustic Club – as the annual event returns this August.
By Phoebe Cox
Published 26th Mar 2024, 12:42 GMT
The Mansfield Folk & Acoustic Club's donation of £300 has been a significant boost to the event, for which Frenbot's organisers are deeply grateful.

Craig French, founding organiser, said: "This is their third year of doing such a wonderful thing. Thank you so much.

The Frenbot team will play against Supporting Charities FC, comprised of football fans, celebrities, and ex-professional footballers who play football to raise funds for charities. All players will be confirmed leading up to the match.

This year's event will start at 1pm and kick off at 3pm on Sunday, August 4, at Forest Town Arena.

Tickets can be purchased at https://shorturl.at/ouvRX – starting at £3.50 per ticket, or readers can buy a family ticket for £12, which covers two adults and two children.

Those interested in a ticket can also contact Frenbot directly through Facebook — www.facebook.com/FrenbotFootball — if they want tickets posted.

When asked why he continues bringing the event to the community each year, despite months of planning and preparing, Craig said: “I am just a Mansfield lad who wants to make a difference.”

With the fans' support, the team and celebrities have raised thousands of pounds for local and national charities in previous years, demonstrating the crucial role of each individual's participation from the grassroots of the community.

Several businesses across Mansfield and Ashfield have already donated prizes for 2024.

Readers can email [email protected] for more details about the event.

