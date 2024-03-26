4 . Peafield Plantation - Sherwood Forest Fishery

This circular route begins at the car park on Peafield Road and goes through Peafield Plantation to the Sherwood Forest Fishery. The walk goes beside the River Maun. This is a good hike for people of all ages and fitness levels as it is mostly flat. There are nice views along the way in the fields and quiet woods. Rated: Easy Photo: Brian Eyre