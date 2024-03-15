Children are pictured here with hot crossed buns at Mansfield's Old Meeting House .Children are pictured here with hot crossed buns at Mansfield's Old Meeting House .
Here's 21 cracking old pictures of the Mansfield area during simpler times, including Clipstone, Rainworth, Warsop and Forest Town

This retro gallery takes a fascinating trip down memory lane to show life around the Mansfield area nearly a quarter of a century.
Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 11th Nov 2021, 15:29 GMT
Updated 15th Mar 2024, 09:36 GMT

The pictures cover Mansfield, Woodhouse, Clipstone, Rainworth, Warsop and Forest Town and include pub openings, school plays and carnivals.

It shows a world during simpler times and without the intrusion of modern technology.

The Coopers at Mansfield Woodhouse opened in 1980.

1. The Coopers

The Coopers at Mansfield Woodhouse opened in 1980. Photo: National World

Canteen staff and workers at lunchtime at Clipstone Colliery in 1980.

2. Clipstone Colliery

Canteen staff and workers at lunchtime at Clipstone Colliery in 1980. Photo: National World

Students evacuate Joseph Whitaker School after a fire.

3. Joseph Whitaker School

Students evacuate Joseph Whitaker School after a fire. Photo: National World

Once home to Littlewoods and busy market stalls, West Gate looks a little different now, four decades on.

4. West Gate

Once home to Littlewoods and busy market stalls, West Gate looks a little different now, four decades on. Photo: National World

