Mansfield Woodhouse microbrewery plans to expand its base and create a tap room

Aither Brewery started earlier this year and has been getting into local pubs around over recent months.

But now, brewer and director Scott Lawrence wants to create a tap room of his own on site at the brewery and has submitted a planning application to Mansfield Council, seeking permission for the development.

The plan is to create a tap room within the brewery, so members of the public can come and enjoy what is being brewed on site.

Aither Brewery wants to open a tap room at its Mansfield Woodhouse base

In a planning statement to the council, Scott said: “We are a local brewery based in Mansfield Woodhouse to supply the local pub trade.

“I am an experienced brewer that has previously worked in a family-run brewery in Lincolnshire for 10 years.

“It would be great to introduce a brewery into the community and I’d like to open a tap room to allow public to attend.

“I have a personal licence which will allow me to serve alcohol on site.

“We will activily give back to the community by creating a nice, well-maintained area that people will enjoy.”

However, questions about the project have been raised by Nottinghamshire Council’s highways department.

It asked: “Does the applicant intend to use the external area to the side, which is accessed directly from Millway? If so, what for?

“The application form states there are four parking spaces at the front of the site. However there is no existing dropped kerb and it is considered the space is unlikely to account for any more than two vehicles, otherwise the front door would become blocked.

“Where would they occur, and how frequent would deliveries be – ingoing and outgoing – and in what sized vehicle?

“While there will only one employee, the provision of a tap room indicates it would be open to the general public.

"If so, where will they park – the area isn’t served by any public transport?

“Therefore, at this time the Highways Authority requires further information submitted in support of the above queries.”