Pictures: Check out these 13 fantastic photos from Mansfield carnival
Mansfield town residents flocked to the Market Place over the weekend to enjoy a celebratory carnival, marking a first for the town.
The inaugural event – celebrating Caribbean music, culture and local links with the Windrush generation – saw community groups parade into the Market Place.
Highlights included free attractions, food stalls and multiple themes present in the parade.
From themes of Windrush connections, nods to Northern Soul, community groups, to Afghan refugees, the carnival captured the diversity of the area and its population.
And here are 13 fantastic photos from the event, showing the vibrancy and talent this town has to offer.