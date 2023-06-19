Here are 13 fantastic photos of the first Mansfield Carnival which saw residents flock to the town’s Market Place for fun in the sun.

Mansfield town residents flocked to the Market Place over the weekend to enjoy a celebratory carnival, marking a first for the town.

The inaugural event – celebrating Caribbean music, culture and local links with the Windrush generation – saw community groups parade into the Market Place.

Highlights included free attractions, food stalls and multiple themes present in the parade.

From themes of Windrush connections, nods to Northern Soul, community groups, to Afghan refugees, the carnival captured the diversity of the area and its population.

And here are 13 fantastic photos from the event, showing the vibrancy and talent this town has to offer.

Carnival Queens Chapel Carnival, this years new royalty, junior queen Faith Phillips with Isabelle Bancroft and Poppy Goodwin Smith.

View from above Mansfield Carnival, this stilt artist joined in with the dancing.

Beautiful town The carnival was attended by Mansfield beauty pageant winners.

A carnival for the community The parade included dancing and music.