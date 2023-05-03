Pootles, a running group for all ages and abilities, meets twice a week in the car park of Portland House on Portland Street on Tuesdays and Thursdays at 6:30pm.

With a sub of £2 per person, the group has been running for 10 years with a qualified run leader present for all sessions.

The group hail multiple health and social benefits from the weekly running sessions.

Rachael Chadwick, who runs the group, said it is very “beginner-friendly” and a “warm welcome” is guaranteed.

Rachael said: “After the meet and greet, we set off on a very easy run to the venue of an effort session. We organise these at numerous different locations around Mansfield Woodhouse.

“The distance to and from each session is no more than a mile.

“After a brief recovery and once all arrive, we commence our session at varying distances, from 100 metres up to one kilometre – 1000 metres – with some sessions, the distance remains the same.

“Some are mixed distances, the idea is to run the distance and then rest, walk, or jog to the next distance effort.

“Doing this is helpful to both newcomers and regular runners at these sessions as newcomers are always with the group.

“Even if many metres apart. Regular runners can train for their running goals or just to improve their running generally.”

Rachael said along with the group being a great social opportunity, there are added benefits for mental and physical health as well.

She said group members are always on hand to give out advice and support members.

Anyone can join the group with no obligation to attend every session.

Runners can do as much or as little as they can.

She said: “Some members of the group are training for half marathons and others are coming just for a natter and a run with friends.”

Readers can visit the group online at The Mansfield Woodhouse Pootlers Running Group on Facebook.