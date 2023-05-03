News you can trust since 1952
Mansfield seventh most interested area in learning about first aid in the UK

Mansfield is among the top ten areas in the UK most interested in learning about first aid according to a new study by first aid training experts Onsite First Aid Training.

By Shelley Marriott
Published 3rd May 2023, 14:56 BST- 1 min read

Onsite First Aid Training used Google search data to analyse searches for various first aid related keywords across all major UK cities to determine how interested each area was in learning about first aid.

And Mansfield was in the seventh place with 5,093 searches for first aid information per 100,000 people.

Mansfield is the seventh most interested area in learning about first aid in the UKMansfield is the seventh most interested area in learning about first aid in the UK
The interest from Mansfield will help ensure more people learn first aid and maximise the chances that someone with potentially life-saving skills is available in an emergency.

A spokesman from Onsite First Aid Training said: “The proper application of first aid can mean the difference between life and death.

"It is a critical part of responding to a medical emergency to buy time until a medical professional can see the patient.”

