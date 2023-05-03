Mansfield seventh most interested area in learning about first aid in the UK

Onsite First Aid Training used Google search data to analyse searches for various first aid related keywords across all major UK cities to determine how interested each area was in learning about first aid.

And Mansfield was in the seventh place with 5,093 searches for first aid information per 100,000 people.

Mansfield is the seventh most interested area in learning about first aid in the UK

The interest from Mansfield will help ensure more people learn first aid and maximise the chances that someone with potentially life-saving skills is available in an emergency.

A spokesman from Onsite First Aid Training said: “The proper application of first aid can mean the difference between life and death.

