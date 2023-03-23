Cheers! Customers welcome reopening of pub and brewery in Mansfield town centre
Customers have posted messages of delight to welcome the reopening of a popular pub in Mansfield town centre.
Prior’s Well bar and micro-brewery closed suddenly about seven months ago when the landlord of its premises, in the former Mansfield Brewery headquarters on Weighbridge Road, Littleworth, hit financial problems – Making It!, which operated the site, entered into a members’ voluntary liquidation.
It is believed a new management company has now been set up to oversee the running of the site and the letting of space – and Prior’s Well bar is up and running again, Thursdays-Sundays.
A post on the Prior’s Well Facebook page read: “After a long and challenging seven months, we are pleased to announce the reopening of the Well. Join us as we open our doors to the public.”
The post was liked by more than 430 people and attracted a deluge of positive comments.
Toni Lapko, Stefan Drew, Dale Gould, David Cooke and Dale Westwood were among many who declared: “Brilliant news!”.
Steve Davies commented: “Glad your problems are behind you.”
And dozens more offered their congratulations.
Dawn Proctor posted: “We are looking forward to seeing everyone again. We have really missed our nights out. Nowhere else is quite the same.”
Phillip Kingswood said Prior’s Well had been “sorely missed” and added: “It’s a great pub and venue. Let’s get behind it and give it your support.”
The business continues to be owned by Mansfield man Phil Scotney, while the bar and brewery will be managed by 23-year-old Keaton Scott, who began with the company as a trainee brewer under one of its former owners, David Vann.
Phil and David bought the rights to Prior’s Well Brewery, previously based at Clumber Park, in 2016 and moved it to Old Mill Lane Industrial Estate, Mansfield Woodhouse, supplying a host of local pubs.
But when the old Mansfield Brewery site became available four years ago, the duo jumped at the chance of an upgrade.
Phil and David pumped £150,000 into the Prior’s Well business and took on 18 members of staff. They said they couldn’t “resist the challenge” of reviving the 160-year history of brewing at the site.