Prior’s Well bar and micro-brewery closed suddenly about seven months ago when the landlord of its premises, in the former Mansfield Brewery headquarters on Weighbridge Road, Littleworth, hit financial problems – Making It!, which operated the site, entered into a members’ voluntary liquidation.

It is believed a new management company has now been set up to oversee the running of the site and the letting of space – and Prior’s Well bar is up and running again, Thursdays-Sundays.

A post on the Prior’s Well Facebook page read: “After a long and challenging seven months, we are pleased to announce the reopening of the Well. Join us as we open our doors to the public.”

Owner Phil Scotney outside the Prior's Well pub and brewery in Mansfield.

The post was liked by more than 430 people and attracted a deluge of positive comments.

Toni Lapko, Stefan Drew, Dale Gould, David Cooke and Dale Westwood were among many who declared: “Brilliant news!”.

Steve Davies commented: “Glad your problems are behind you.”

And dozens more offered their congratulations.

The former Mansfield Brewery building on Weighbridge Road in the Littleworth area of town.

Dawn Proctor posted: “We are looking forward to seeing everyone again. We have really missed our nights out. Nowhere else is quite the same.”

Phillip Kingswood said Prior’s Well had been “sorely missed” and added: “It’s a great pub and venue. Let’s get behind it and give it your support.”

The business continues to be owned by Mansfield man Phil Scotney, while the bar and brewery will be managed by 23-year-old Keaton Scott, who began with the company as a trainee brewer under one of its former owners, David Vann.

The inviting bar at the Prior's Well pub in Mansfield, which is open again from Thursdays to Sundays.

Phil and David bought the rights to Prior’s Well Brewery, previously based at Clumber Park, in 2016 and moved it to Old Mill Lane Industrial Estate, Mansfield Woodhouse, supplying a host of local pubs.

But when the old Mansfield Brewery site became available four years ago, the duo jumped at the chance of an upgrade.