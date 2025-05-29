Mansfield Woodhouse Chad reader shares impressive collection of newspaper clippings

A woman from Mansfield Woodhouse has been collecting clippings from your Chad since 1979 – sharing both the highs and lows of the community.

Yvette Price-Mear Olm is a former Orthopaedic nurse who worked at Harlow Wood Hospital and has long been an active member of the Mansfield community, helping families with fundraising efforts through her charity Hook-a-Duck stall.

For over 40 years, Yvette has documented the decades through scrapbooking clippings from the Mansfield Chad that include community stories, fundraising efforts, stories involving people she knows and has worked with, sites of human interest, and significant historical milestones.

Yvette explained: “I love my collection of clippings from the Chad.

Yvette pictured with Barry Manilow.

“In January 1979 when I started my Orthopaedic Nurse training at Harlow Wood Orthopaedic Hospital (formerly of Nottingham Road before its closure), I took my Mum’s Chad with me and I saw an article about someone that I knew – so I thought to myself ‘I’m going to start a scrap book’.

“Ever since, every Wednesday, I cut out anything about anyone I know and I stick it onto A4 paper and put it into my folders.”

Yvette shared that her husband, Tony, estimated that she had around 14,500 clippings in total.

She added: “It is absolutely fascinating to reflect on the past, but it’s also very bittersweet.

Yvette has shared an image of her Chad scrapbooks.

“Particularly when I read articles written by Katrina Taylor, followed by pieces about her tragic illness and her untimely death at such a young age.”

Yvette explained that her collection of Chad stories from 2020 provide a snapshot of life during the coronavirus pandemic.

She noted that there are photographs of people wearing masks and standing two meters apart in queues outside supermarkets, as well as images of empty town centres.

Yvette continued: “It’s heartwarming to witness the incredible community spirit that emerged during lockdown.

Yvette's collection of Chad clippings.

“However, it was disheartening to see the opposite side of human nature when we emerged from lockdown.

“We witnessed disgraceful scenes of people being overly drunk and fighting in pubs.”

Through Yvette's documentation, she described how she frequently contacts individuals featured in fundraising appeals and provides support through her charity Hook-a-Duck stall.

She recounted the story of Jacob Fradgley, a young man whose journey captured the hearts of the community.

Former Chad reporter, Katrina Taylor.

Jacob, who passed away at the age of nineteen, was diagnosed with metastatic Ewing's sarcoma when he was fifteen.

Despite his illness, he packed four memorable years into his life, creating special moments with his beloved family.

Yvette was deeply moved by Jacob's story and with the family's permission, she began selling ‘bad Taxidermy’ on eBay, sharing updates about Jacob's illness.

The response was incredible, as many people were willing to pay significantly more than the asking price for the quirky pieces, in support of Jacob.

Yvette has not only supported people through fundraising efforts, especially those facing severe and terminal illnesses, but she has an extensive collection of wedding announcements and obituaries.

She explained: “I am a very active member of my community, so I know lots of people and it is always sad to cut obituary clippings out.”

Mansfield Junior Showtime 2018. Image: Picasa.

For Yvette, an avid theatre fan, one of the highlights of her scrapbooking hobby is following Mansfield's Junior Showtime, which she has attended since 1980.

She shared how she loves watching the talented children blossom over the years, with some going on to have successful careers in theatre.

Last year, Yvette attended 192 shows and concerts, many of which were in the West End.

She expressed immense pride for the actors she has followed since their Junior Showtime days, particularly Leanne Pinder and Kofi Dennis, both of whom have made significant contributions to the world of musical theatre.

From us here at your Chad, we sincerely appreciate your continued support over the years. Thank you.