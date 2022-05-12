Jacob Fradgley loved the army

Jacob Fradgley, aged 19, was diagnosed with metastatic ewing sarcoma – which affected his bones and tissue around them – when he was just 15, in May 2018.

He had made a recovery from the illness, but sadly his remission lasted only nine months when in November 2019 he received the heartbreaking news the cancer had returned.

The Army-loving teenager sadly passed away on April 27.

Tributes were paid to him during his funeral service today, Thursday, May 12, at Huthwaite Methodist Church, where his coffin arrived in a tank hearse.

Reverend Peter Taylor, who led the service, said: “Jacob was an inspiration.

“He loved the Army life, it was his choice of career and he wanted to be a tank driver.

“He was in the Army cadets in Mansfield and he was always polishing his boots and preparing himself for duty and action.

“Jacob was lucky enough to experience Army life – he drove a tank and spent a day at Chilwell Barracks.

“He was always a fixture at the Remembrance Services and he loved Airfix models.

"He loved adventure, Lego, Star Wars, Marvel and the music of Eminem.

“Whenever I saw Jacob he always seemed to have a calming presence.

“He displayed great courage and we are grateful for the values he picked up while he was in the army cadets.

“Stand at ease now in God’s care.”