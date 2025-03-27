"Mansfield really has got talent. Lots of it," says Richard Bacon at 50th rotary talent show
The event took place after three nights of auditions at The Create Theatre in Mansfield, featuring a total of 105 participants.
On Sunday (March 23), Macey Shaw, an 18-year-old vocalist representing Star & Stage, was crowned the winner.
This marks Macey's sixth entry into this prestigious competition.
The show was organised by Paul and Christine Bacon and was presented by their son, Richard Bacon, a radio and television presenter, along with Jo Davies from BBC Radio Nottingham.
The judges were Maureen Kennedy, Sarah Swain, Roger Brown and Susan Shaw.
Paul, who has organised the show for over 30 years, said: It was a wonderful concert which was truly representative of 50 years of Junior Showtime.
“There were some spectacular performances and Macey Shaw’s win was well deserved.
“I was particularly pleased my son, Richard, came from London especially to host the event, jointly with Jo Davies from BBC Radio Nottingham.
Richard added: “After half a century of the competition, we proved better then, that Mansfield really has got talent. Lots of it.
“The winner Macey Shaw was wonderful and like so many previous winners, clearly has a big future.
“It was a delightful show full of delightful people – trying hard – being their best – and enjoying themselves.
“I also wanted to be there to celebrate my Dad, who has organised the event for 31 years. It was a joyful experience.”
