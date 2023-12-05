Mansfield Woodhouse business named 'best dog groomers in UK' by top dog awards
On All Pawz – onallpawz.com – is located on Portland Street in Mansfield Woodhouse and offers a full range of dog grooming services.
The business is co-owned and managed by Frazer and Michelle – life-long dog lovers and owners – who are both “more than happy” to talk to customers about their dogs and “adore” working with dogs each day.
Owners and staff at the business are “thrilled” to announce their award-winning status.
The business was awarded the best dog groomers in the UK in a lavish ceremony at the Kennel Club Head Quarters in London.
The award was voted for by clients of the business and issued by The Dog Friendly Awards 2023.
The award body aims to recognise and reward dog-friendly places and pet businesses that go the “extra mile” for the country’s dogs and their owners.
Michelle, co-owner of On All Pawz, said: “We can’t thank our customers enough for voting for us – we appreciate every single one of you.
“We always have, and we always will.
“We strive on giving our customers a professional but personal experience.
“Our five star reviews speak for themselves.
“We absolutely love doing what we do, we turned a passion and a hobby into our livelihood and have built our little empire that we are proud of.
“Thank you all for your continued love, friendship and support.”