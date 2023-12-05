Sutton caravan park named one of the best in the East Midlands
Silverhill Woods in Teversal finished runner-up in the East Midlands section of the Best Caravan Park category at the Campsites.co.uk Camping and Glamping Award 2023.
The annual awards highlight the best camping, glamping, and touring sites across the UK, celebrating those who have gone above and beyond for outdoor enthusiasts throughout the year.
From the simplest, tucked-away camping spots to family-friendly holiday parks with swimming pools or luxurious glamping sites with hot tubs, the awards cover all aspects of camping and caravaning.
Categories including Best Campsite, Best Glamping Site and Most Unique Site as well as the likes of Greener Site Award and Best Coastal Campsite.
The quality of sites is assessed using a range of criteria including metrics taken from the website, feedback from verified guest reviews, site visits and editorial debate.
Silverhill is described by Campsites.co.uk as ‘peaceful with plenty of space for families and couples to spread out’.
It continued: “There are electric grass, hardstanding and super serviced pitches for campers and tourers, as well as log cabins for those wanting something a little extra.
"Ideally located in the Nottinghamshire countryside with walking and cycling trails directly off the site and a great pub at the end of the road.”
Martin Smith, the founder of Campsites.co.uk said: "Choosing gets tougher each year, but these sites went the extra mile.
"A huge congratulations to our winners, thank you for setting the camping bar so high.”