A Sutton caravan park has been honoured as one of the best in the East Midlands at a national awards ceremony.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Silverhill Woods in Teversal finished runner-up in the East Midlands section of the Best Caravan Park category at the Campsites.co.uk Camping and Glamping Award 2023.

The annual awards highlight the best camping, glamping, and touring sites across the UK, celebrating those who have gone above and beyond for outdoor enthusiasts throughout the year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

From the simplest, tucked-away camping spots to family-friendly holiday parks with swimming pools or luxurious glamping sites with hot tubs, the awards cover all aspects of camping and caravaning.

Silverhill has been named runner-up in East Midlands section of the Best Caravan Park Award at the Campsite.co.uk Awards. Photo: Google

Categories including Best Campsite, Best Glamping Site and Most Unique Site as well as the likes of Greener Site Award and Best Coastal Campsite.

The quality of sites is assessed using a range of criteria including metrics taken from the website, feedback from verified guest reviews, site visits and editorial debate.

Silverhill is described by Campsites.co.uk as ‘peaceful with plenty of space for families and couples to spread out’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It continued: “There are electric grass, hardstanding and super serviced pitches for campers and tourers, as well as log cabins for those wanting something a little extra.

"Ideally located in the Nottinghamshire countryside with walking and cycling trails directly off the site and a great pub at the end of the road.”

Martin Smith, the founder of Campsites.co.uk said: "Choosing gets tougher each year, but these sites went the extra mile.