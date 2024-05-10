Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Mansfield Wildlife Rescue Charity is opening a charity shop in Shirebrook to raise funds for their Pleasley Vale rescue centre.

The Mansfield Wildlife Rescue charity is currently striving to raise £45,000 needed to acquire and preserve their Pleasley Vale site.

The organisation is committed to providing care and rehabilitation services to sick, injured, or orphaned wildlife in the Mansfield area.

To generate a consistent stream of fundraised income for site upkeep and maintenance, a new charity shop will open.

Mansfield Wildlife Rescue premises in Pleasley Vale, Mansfield. Founder - Cheryl Martins.

Cheryl, rescue charity founder, said: “We are all excited about the future, and hopefully, for the funds our very own shop will generate for the charity and the animals we care for.”

The store is offering a free goody bag to the first 30 customers who spend at least £5.

In addition, customers can purchase raffle tickets for a Father's Day gift hamper.

Cheryl had been running the charity from her home in Mansfield Woodhouse for over 20 years before relocating to the Pleasley Vale site in 2022.

Earlier this year, the rescue centre was given an opportunity to purchase the site it currently leases, which would offer much-needed stability for its mission.

The charity was given six months from January 2024 to raise £50,000 to cover the purchase and solicitors' fees.

Readers can donate to the centre by visiting their fundraising page at https://shorturl.at/buHS6 or donate via PayPal to the email address [email protected]

The wildlife rescue’s charity shop will open in Shirebrook, at 49 Main Street, on Tuesday, May 14, from 9am-1pm.

The shop will be closed on Monday, Wednesday and Sunday.