A private care home in Sutton appears to be on the road to full recovery only five years after being damned by inspectors and placed in ‘special measures’.

The Fieldings, on Huthwaite Road, was branded ‘Inadequate’ by the Care Quality Commission (CQC) in 2019 when it was found that residents were not treated with dignity and were at risk of violence and abuse.

By the end of that year, the home had progressed and although its rating remains ‘Requires Improvement’ after the latest assessment in February, the CQC report into its visit was littered with praise.

"Residents seem comfortable and relaxed with staff, who engage with them in a warm and caring manner, suggesting they have developed trusting relationships,” the report said.

The Fieldings care home on Huthwaite Road in Sutton, which has received plenty of praise from the Care Quality Commission.

"Residents told us they are able to live as independently as possible, and we observed them being supported with their medicines, speaking with staff about activities and planning outings.

"One man told us: ‘I can choose what to do every day. Today, I am going to the pub, with support from staff’.

"Residents are supported to live in a safe, inclusive environment in which they are treated fairly and free from fear of discrimination. Friends and family are free to visit, with no restrictions.”

The Fieldings is a purpose-built home with 47 single, en suite rooms. It provides care and accommodation for the elderly and younger adults with physical disability, and people with dementia, mental health issues or problems with drugs and alcohol. At the time of the unannounced inspection, the service was supporting 12 people.

The CQC found that robust processes were in place to recruit sufficient numbers of staff, who received regular supervision and training, including on diversity and equality.

However, inspectors felt that some staff “do not have the appropriate skills to manage medicines safely”. Although safety risks were generally well managed, the medicines room was “cluttered” and not well organised.

Documentation was criticised too, with some staff failing to record when medicines had been administered and “people’s needs not always being documented in care plans”.

