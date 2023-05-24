Richard C Bower, Mansfield Town Football Club’s official poet, launched his latest debut novel ‘An Expedition Around My Garden’ earlier this month.

And the 46-year-old made international news in India, making headlines in the The Statesman after attending a prestigious event hosted by top universities, including Visva Bharati University, and the University of North Bengal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Richard, who is originally from Mansfield and now lives in Whitwell, said: “My invitation to India proved to be an enlightening experience. I received a rapturous welcome immersed within an abundance of warmth and positive energy.”

Richard said the international visit was an 'experience of a lifetime'.

Part of the visit and celebrations honoured the contributions of Tagore, who won the Nobel Prize for Literature in 1913 for his collection Gitanjali, published in London in 1912.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The visit was also an opportunity for Richard to officially release his novel on an international platform.

Richard made headlines in The Statesman.

Richard, who has three poetry books to his name, Sanctuary, Postmodern and Pleasures in the Pathless Woods, said he was “thrilled” to be recognised for his literary contributions and said the experience was a “visit of a lifetime.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “To be celebrated alongside their esteemed Nobel Prize-winning writer, Rabindranath Tagore – on the anniversary of his birth – is something incredibly special and my visit will be treasured forever.

“I wholeheartedly look forward to my next expedition there.”

Richard launched his latest book with staff and students at the university, presenting academics with a copy and embarking on days of planned activity across the area.

In custom-made traditional Indian attire, Richard celebrated the official release of his debut novel, attended by dignitaries, professors, and students of Visva Bharati University, the institution founded by Tagore.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

During his visit, Richard hosted a series of lectures and readings from his work, and “enjoyed” the week’s literary and cultural celebrations.