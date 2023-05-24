News you can trust since 1952
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Mansfield Town official poet makes international news with book launch in India

A Mansfield author has just returned from an “enlightening experience” in India, where he launched his new philosophical book, met international academics and made international headlines.
By Phoebe Cox
Published 24th May 2023, 13:38 BST- 2 min read
Updated 24th May 2023, 13:38 BST

Richard C Bower, Mansfield Town Football Club’s official poet, launched his latest debut novel ‘An Expedition Around My Garden’ earlier this month.

And the 46-year-old made international news in India, making headlines in the The Statesman after attending a prestigious event hosted by top universities, including Visva Bharati University, and the University of North Bengal.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Richard, who is originally from Mansfield and now lives in Whitwell, said: “My invitation to India proved to be an enlightening experience. I received a rapturous welcome immersed within an abundance of warmth and positive energy.”

Richard said the international visit was an 'experience of a lifetime'.Richard said the international visit was an 'experience of a lifetime'.
Richard said the international visit was an 'experience of a lifetime'.
Most Popular

In his invite to the special celebration, some similarities between the Mansfield-born poet were made between Rabindranath Tagore, a much-loved Indian poet, writer, philosopher, and social reformer.

Part of the visit and celebrations honoured the contributions of Tagore, who won the Nobel Prize for Literature in 1913 for his collection Gitanjali, published in London in 1912.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The visit was also an opportunity for Richard to officially release his novel on an international platform.

Read More
29 pictures of Mansfield Town fans watching matches against Crawley Town and Swi...
Richard made headlines in The Statesman.Richard made headlines in The Statesman.
Richard made headlines in The Statesman.

Richard, who has three poetry books to his name, Sanctuary, Postmodern and Pleasures in the Pathless Woods, said he was “thrilled” to be recognised for his literary contributions and said the experience was a “visit of a lifetime.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He said: “To be celebrated alongside their esteemed Nobel Prize-winning writer, Rabindranath Tagore – on the anniversary of his birth – is something incredibly special and my visit will be treasured forever.

“I wholeheartedly look forward to my next expedition there.”

Richard launched his latest book with staff and students at the university, presenting academics with a copy and embarking on days of planned activity across the area.

In custom-made traditional Indian attire, Richard celebrated the official release of his debut novel, attended by dignitaries, professors, and students of Visva Bharati University, the institution founded by Tagore.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

During his visit, Richard hosted a series of lectures and readings from his work, and “enjoyed” the week’s literary and cultural celebrations.

An Expedition Around My Garden: A Literal, Personal & Philosophical Journey, by Richard C. Bower, is available via amzn.eu/d/4SqQ42j

Related topics:IndiaMansfield Town