Mansfield’s Town’s play-off hopes is reaching crunch time and the upcoming fixtures against Crawley and Swindon will go a long way to deciding that.

Stags host improving Crawley Town this Saturday before heading to the County Ground to face Swindon on Good Friday.

Mansfield beat Crawley 2-0 in last season’s home games with goals from Jamie Murphy and Lucas Akins.

But it was a 1-0 defeat when Stags travelled to Swindon last season.

And just like the last time the fixtures took place, Stags will be backed by plenty of fans.

If you were at Stags v Crawley in April last season, or Swindon back in Aug 2021, then you might just feature in this gallery.

You can get more Stags news, here.

1 . Stags 2 Crawley 0 Stags fans ahead of last season's win over Crawley. Photo: Chris Holloway Photo Sales

2 . Stags 2 Crawley 0 Stags fans ahead of last season's win over Crawley. Photo: Chris Holloway Photo Sales

3 . Stags 2 Crawley 0 Stags fans ahead of last season's win over Crawley. Photo: Chris Holloway Photo Sales

4 . Stags 2 Crawley 0 Stags fans ahead of last season's win over Crawley. Photo: Chris Holloway Photo Sales