Mansfield Town Film Festival returns for a second year of success
Mansfield Town Film Festival continues to promote and support culture and the arts as film enthusiasts flocked to the theatre, and worthy winners graced the stage.
The festival showcased a range of inclusive categories, honouring diverse talent by recognising student filmmakers, LGBTQIA+ voices, working class talent, neurodiverse and disabled stories, and submissions from women.
Festival organisers have worked tirelessly behind the scenes for the past 12 months to once again bring movie magic to Mansfield.
Building on the success of last year, the festival has proven why it continues to be a cultural hotspot for film fans across the world.
Steve Yemm, newly elected Mansfield MP said: “It was an honour to be asked to present the Working Class Voices award at Mansfield Town Film Festival tonight.
“Congratulations to Jack Parr. Working class voices are now at the top of government.”
On the win, Cuckney-born Jack said: “To have a film festival in my hometown is something I’m so excited about, to be able to showcase film culture here and inspire other young people from Mansfield is something I’m very passionate about.”
He added: “Congratulations to all the other nominees and their amazing films.
“A big thank you to Jay Martin for creating the festival, your work means the world to us.
“And a massive shout out to all the cast and crew on ‘The Drop’ for all your work and to my friends and family who continually support me.
“The heart is full today.”
Natalie Barsby’s son Charlie featured in the nominated film ‘My Gray Face’.
She said: “Charlie had a fantastic time and was welcomed by all the team.
“Charlie particularly enjoyed the Television Workshop and Linney Create breakout sessions and was excited to see film and creative opportunities locally.”
Visitors travelled from across the country, with some international guests in attendance.
Guests were able to watch an array of submitted films, network in breakout sessions, and the three-day festival concluded with a prestigious award ceremony.
The post-event pub for the film festival, The Garrison on Leeming Street, even created a special IPA named ‘Reel Ale’ to mark the festival’s return.
Here is a full list of winners from each category:
Best International Short:
*CULTS – Directed by David Padilla
Best Original Score:
*Art by Chris Baker
Best Student Short:
*BITTERSWEET – Directed by Raiyan Chinoy.
Best Documentary Short:
*Twinkleberry – Directed by Daisy Ifama
LGBTQIA+ Voices Award:
*Beyond The Sea – Directed by Hippolyte Leibovici
Best Editing:
*Tunnels – by Paul Bloomfield
Working Class Voices Award:
*The Drop – Directed by Jack Parr
Women’s Voices Award:
*Grass On Your Class – Directed by Claire Barrault
Best Narrative Short:
*Art – Directed by Ben Kernow
Neurodiverse/Disabled Voices Award:
*Firefly – Directed by Anne-Marie Scragg
Best Music Video:
*Colours Set – By Lucas Clements / Directed by Yufei Du
Best Animated Short:
*Horologist - Directed By: Jared Lee
Best Performance In A Leading Role:
*Monitor – Emily Stott
Best Director:
*Beyond The Sea – Hippolyte Leibovici
Best Cinematography:
*Gomorrah – Alex Cormack
Heart of Mansfield Award:
*Firefly – Directed by Anne-Marie Scragg
