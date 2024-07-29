Watch more of our videos on Shots!

After a successful inaugural year, Mansfield's flourishing film festival made a comeback over the weekend, featuring three days of films that highlighted local and international talent on the Palace Theatre stage.

Mansfield Town Film Festival continues to promote and support culture and the arts as film enthusiasts flocked to the theatre, and worthy winners graced the stage.

The festival showcased a range of inclusive categories, honouring diverse talent by recognising student filmmakers, LGBTQIA+ voices, working class talent, neurodiverse and disabled stories, and submissions from women.

Festival organisers have worked tirelessly behind the scenes for the past 12 months to once again bring movie magic to Mansfield.

Charlie is in the cast of the nominated student short film at Mansfield Town Film Festival, 'My Gray Face'. Here he is with festival director, Jay Martin.

Building on the success of last year, the festival has proven why it continues to be a cultural hotspot for film fans across the world.

Steve Yemm, newly elected Mansfield MP said: “It was an honour to be asked to present the Working Class Voices award at Mansfield Town Film Festival tonight.

“Congratulations to Jack Parr. Working class voices are now at the top of government.”

On the win, Cuckney-born Jack said: “To have a film festival in my hometown is something I’m so excited about, to be able to showcase film culture here and inspire other young people from Mansfield is something I’m very passionate about.”

Steve Yemm MP presented Cuckney-born actor Jack Parr with his winning award for Working Class Voices.

He added: “Congratulations to all the other nominees and their amazing films.

“A big thank you to Jay Martin for creating the festival, your work means the world to us.

“And a massive shout out to all the cast and crew on ‘The Drop’ for all your work and to my friends and family who continually support me.

“The heart is full today.”

The red carpet at Mansfield Palace Theatre. Photo: SF Media.

Natalie Barsby’s son Charlie featured in the nominated film ‘My Gray Face’.

She said: “Charlie had a fantastic time and was welcomed by all the team.

“Charlie particularly enjoyed the Television Workshop and Linney Create breakout sessions and was excited to see film and creative opportunities locally.”

The Garrison pub in Mansfield created and named an IPA after the popular film festival in Mansfield. Here is 'Real Ale'. Photo: The Garrison

Visitors travelled from across the country, with some international guests in attendance.

Guests were able to watch an array of submitted films, network in breakout sessions, and the three-day festival concluded with a prestigious award ceremony.

The post-event pub for the film festival, The Garrison on Leeming Street, even created a special IPA named ‘Reel Ale’ to mark the festival’s return.

Here is a full list of winners from each category:

Best International Short:

*CULTS – Directed by David Padilla

Best Original Score:

*Art by Chris Baker

Best Student Short:

*BITTERSWEET – Directed by Raiyan Chinoy.

Best Documentary Short:

*Twinkleberry – Directed by Daisy Ifama

LGBTQIA+ Voices Award:

*Beyond The Sea – Directed by Hippolyte Leibovici

Best Editing:

*Tunnels – by Paul Bloomfield

Working Class Voices Award:

*The Drop – Directed by Jack Parr

Women’s Voices Award:

*Grass On Your Class – Directed by Claire Barrault

Best Narrative Short:

*Art – Directed by Ben Kernow

Neurodiverse/Disabled Voices Award:

*Firefly – Directed by Anne-Marie Scragg

Best Music Video:

*Colours Set – By Lucas Clements / Directed by Yufei Du

Best Animated Short:

*Horologist - Directed By: Jared Lee

Best Performance In A Leading Role:

*Monitor – Emily Stott

Best Director:

*Beyond The Sea – Hippolyte Leibovici

Best Cinematography:

*Gomorrah – Alex Cormack

