Exclusive craft beer festival to mark Mansfield 'Peaky' pub's sixth birthday

A craft beer festival will run at The Garrison, Leeming Street, on Friday, March 22, Saturday, March 23, and Sunday, March 24, in celebration of the pub’s sixth birthday.

Owner Dan Moody said the pub was inspired by the BBC show Peaky Blinders and his grandfather who was part of the garrison at Fort George, Scotland.

“We wanted to make a bang for the community with something that hasn’t been done in Mansfield before with a craft exclusive festival that will thank our customers that have stuck with us throughout the years.

Dan Moody, owner of The Garrison Mansfield.

“We also wanted to encourage new people to discover the world of craft, expanding the fan base and hopefully even benefit Mansfield itself by drawing attention to the strong demand for real ales and craft products that the town is capable of catering for,” said Dan.

The keen brewer from South Normanton said when the building first came up for sale he jumped at the opportunity.

The upcoming craft beer festival – a first for Mansfield – will see the pub hosting 12 craft taps with a selection of darks, pales and sours.

There will also be a wide selection of craft cans and eight hand-pulled taps, offering a varied selection.