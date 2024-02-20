News you can trust since 1952
BREAKING

Exclusive craft beer festival to mark Mansfield 'Peaky' pub's sixth birthday

A Mansfield pub with a Peaky Blinders twist will host a craft beer festival in March to mark its sixth anniversary.
By Phoebe Cox
Published 20th Feb 2024, 16:59 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

A craft beer festival will run at The Garrison, Leeming Street, on Friday, March 22, Saturday, March 23, and Sunday, March 24, in celebration of the pub’s sixth birthday.

Owner Dan Moody said the pub was inspired by the BBC show Peaky Blinders and his grandfather who was part of the garrison at Fort George, Scotland.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“We wanted to make a bang for the community with something that hasn’t been done in Mansfield before with a craft exclusive festival that will thank our customers that have stuck with us throughout the years.

Most Popular
Dan Moody, owner of The Garrison Mansfield.Dan Moody, owner of The Garrison Mansfield.
Dan Moody, owner of The Garrison Mansfield.
Read More
Dream holiday after 'year from hell' for Mansfield man

“We also wanted to encourage new people to discover the world of craft, expanding the fan base and hopefully even benefit Mansfield itself by drawing attention to the strong demand for real ales and craft products that the town is capable of catering for,” said Dan.

The keen brewer from South Normanton said when the building first came up for sale he jumped at the opportunity.

The upcoming craft beer festival – a first for Mansfield – will see the pub hosting 12 craft taps with a selection of darks, pales and sours.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

There will also be a wide selection of craft cans and eight hand-pulled taps, offering a varied selection.

As part of the festival’s itinerary, the venue will host live music between Friday, March 22 and Saturday, March 23, serving their signature, fresh and handmade “shakin’ off the crust” pizza, with dough made from beers from the bar.

Related topics:MansfieldPeaky BlindersScotlandBBC