'Amazing kerb appeal' -- unique and beautiful cottage-type house in Selston
Drive down Alfreton Road in Selston and your head is sure to be turned by this unique and beautiful cottage-type property
Now is your chance to have a peek inside, via our photo gallery, because the three-bedroom, detached home has come on the market, with offers of more than £435,000 being invited by estate agents Purplebricks.
With it being so close to Kirkby, Eastwood and Alfreton, the village of Selston has fast become a sought-after location, and this property, sat high on a corner plot, has what Purplebricks describe as “amazing kerb appeal”.
The front door takes you straight into a warm and welcoming living room, which leads to a second reception room that can be used as a dining area, snug or play space.
The modern, generously-sized kitchen is at the back of the house, close to a utility space or boot room, which also contains the downstairs toilet.
The first floor comprises three bedrooms, two doubles and one single, and a family bathroom. The master bathroom boasts its own en suite.
Solar panels add to the property’s appeal, as do a good-sized garage and a side driveway for off-street parking.
The versatile garden at the back is very private and consists of a grassed area, decking and a paved space.
Once you have checked out our photo gallery below, visit the Zoopla website here for more information, including a floor plan.