'Amazing kerb appeal' -- unique and beautiful cottage-type house in Selston

Drive down Alfreton Road in Selston and your head is sure to be turned by this unique and beautiful cottage-type property

Now is your chance to have a peek inside, via our photo gallery, because the three-bedroom, detached home has come on the market, with offers of more than £435,000 being invited by estate agents Purplebricks.

With it being so close to Kirkby, Eastwood and Alfreton, the village of Selston has fast become a sought-after location, and this property, sat high on a corner plot, has what Purplebricks describe as “amazing kerb appeal”.

The front door takes you straight into a warm and welcoming living room, which leads to a second reception room that can be used as a dining area, snug or play space.

The modern, generously-sized kitchen is at the back of the house, close to a utility space or boot room, which also contains the downstairs toilet.

The first floor comprises three bedrooms, two doubles and one single, and a family bathroom. The master bathroom boasts its own en suite.

Solar panels add to the property’s appeal, as do a good-sized garage and a side driveway for off-street parking.

The versatile garden at the back is very private and consists of a grassed area, decking and a paved space.

Once you have checked out our photo gallery below, visit the Zoopla website here for more information, including a floor plan.

1. A warm welcome Let's begin our tour of the Selston house in the wonderfully warm and welcoming living room. Its main feature is a multi-fuel log-burner fireplace. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

2. Bright and comfortable The living room from a different angle. As you can see, it's a bright and comfortable heart of the house. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

3. Second reception room This is the second reception room at the Selston house. It is currently being used as a playroom, but it could easily be converted into a dining room or a snug. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

4. That cottage feel The kitchen, which can be located at the back of the £435,000-plus house, mirrors the cottage feel of the whole property. It is also a terrific size, unlike to disappoint even the most discerning of chefs. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales