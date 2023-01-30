The company is installing sustainable drainage systems across the town to create a ‘greener, cleaner Mansfield’ to alleviate flooding and improve drainage systems.

Due to the work, Queen Street, between Queens Walk and Exchange Row, will be closed for three months from today, January 30, until the end of April 2023.

Market Street will be closed for two weeks from January 16.

A Mansfield Council spokesman said: “The taxi rank on Queen Street will also have to be temporarily relocated to Stockwell Gate.

“Disabled parking spaces on Queen Street will also be inaccessible during this period to allow for a temporary loading and unloading area for businesses affected by the road closures.

“Diversions will be signposted.

“We apologise on behalf of Severn Trent for any disruption this might cause, but we hope you’ll understand the longer-term benefits of these improvement works.”

Andy Abrahams, Mansfield mayor, said: “Severn Trent’s rain gardens in areas around Market Place will help alleviate the growing risk of flooding.

“As well as make Mansfield cleaner, greener and therefore healthier, the innovative Green Recovery programme fits perfectly with our own ambitious plans to make Mansfield more vibrant.

“Work will soon be starting on our own urban greening project to create attractive, environmentally-friendly green spaces in the town centre.

“This includes a memorial garden at the back of the Old Town Hall and a pocket park with a slide for youngsters on the existing green space, on the corner of Walkden Street and Quaker Way.

“All these improvements will help make Mansfield more attractive and encourage people to spend more time and therefore money in the town centre for the benefit of the local economy, our residents and visitors.”

