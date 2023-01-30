One of Nottinghamshire Police’s 12 specialist local intelligence officers has spoken about his work in and around Mansfield.

The former beat officer is one of small network of intelligence specialists who work directly with local neighbourhood and response teams to identify trends and catch suspects.

His work has recently led to a significant seizure of Class A drugs and helped disrupt the activities of an organised criminal gang.

Police officers on patrol in Mansfield.

More routinely, it helps officers catch shoplifters, disqualified drivers, perpetrators of domestic abuse and other wanted suspects.

The police constable said: “I work behind the scenes to turn all those little bits of information coming into us into something more substantial.

“Between the local community and our local policing teams, bits of information are always floating around that can often join together to make a bigger picture.

“My job is to process those bits of information and fit them together in a way that helps officers identify offenders and prevent further incidents.

“Car crime is a good example. When one car is broken into, it’s likely there is a bigger picture, potentially other linked offenders or known suspects.”

Local intelligence officers provide a link between the force’s central intelligence function and local policing teams.

They work in plain clothes and spread their time between the office and the communities they serve.

Every day they update briefs about wanted suspects, suspect vehicles and other items of interest, such as who is due to be released from prison.

The officer said: “Ultimately it’s up to me so ensure local officers have all the information they need to do their jobs and protect the public from harm.

“These officers do a fantastic job every day, but they just don’t have the time to monitor crime trends, persons of interest or prison release dates.

“I do, and together we are achieving some fantastic results – taking drugs off the streets, safeguarding the public and putting some really nasty people in prison.”

Insp Kylie Davies, Mansfield district commander, said: “The local intelligence function is absolutely invaluable to my officers.