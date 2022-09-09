IN PICTURES: Her Majesty The Queen visiting Mansfield
Following the sad death of Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II, we remember when she visited Mansfield.
By Shelley Marriott
Friday, 9th September 2022, 7:00 am
The Queen’s main visit to Mansfield was back in 1977 accompanied by her husband Prince Philip, the Duke Of Edinburgh, to mark her Silver Jubilee.
While she was here children, presented Her Majesty with flowers and gifts before she officially opened Mansfield's new library.
