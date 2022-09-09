News you can trust since 1952
Do you remember the Queen coming to town during her Silver Jubilee year?
IN PICTURES: Her Majesty The Queen visiting Mansfield

Following the sad death of Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II, we remember when she visited Mansfield.

By Shelley Marriott
Friday, 9th September 2022, 7:00 am

The Queen’s main visit to Mansfield was back in 1977 accompanied by her husband Prince Philip, the Duke Of Edinburgh, to mark her Silver Jubilee.

While she was here children, presented Her Majesty with flowers and gifts before she officially opened Mansfield's new library.

1. Her Majesty The Queen in Mansfield

Did you know the Queen opened Mansfield Library during her silver jubilee tour?

Photo: Chad

2. Her Majesty The Queen in Mansfield

Crowds lined the streets to meet the Queen - did you see her?

Photo: Chad

3. Her Majesty The Queen in Mansfield

Do you remember this visit from 1977?

Photo: Staff Photographer

4. Her Majesty The Queen in Mansfield

The Queen's Silver Jubilee visit to Mansfield in 1977

Photo: Staff Photographer

