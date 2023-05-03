Mansfield teen presented with special annual police award at glittering ceremony

Organised each year by Nottinghamshire Police, the award shine the spotlight on inspirational and amazing children and teenagers in the county.

The awards are four young people aged between eight and 18 who have shown incredible resilience, selflessness, talent, or have done something inspirational or risen above adversity, highlighted for their achievements.

This year’s ceremony was held at the Village Hotel in Chilwell and the night treated guests to not only outstanding performances, but also the chance to showcase exactly why the winners and runners-up had been chosen.

Hucknall football coach Zeko Smith was presented with the Young Leader Award at the Live Our Best Lives Awards. Photo: Chris & Jeanette Holloway/The Bigger Picture.media

Joel, aged 18 won the bringing people together award, which is awarded to someone for bringing the community together or fighting to eradicate hate or racism.

Joel spends his Thursdays every week volunteering at Jigsaw, a charity based at Mansfield Fire Station, which helps people with hoarding issues and other mental health problems.

The awards were once again held in connection with the Stephen Lawrence Day Foundation and featured a special video message from Stephen’s mother, Baroness Lawrence, explaining her support.

Jahlil Kumar won the Lyrico Steede Award. Photo: Chris & Jeanette Holloway/The Bigger Picture.media,

Romel Davis, youth outreach worker with Nottinghamshire Police and awards founder, said: “This year’s awards were such a fantastic event and we’re still on such a high.

“The feedback and impact have been overwhelmingly positive and I’ve had several adults and young people tell me it was the best night of their lives.

“The energy and vibe of the whole evening was electric.

“I’m so proud of this year’s winners and runners-up.

"Getting to once again meet so many amazing young people is incredible and highlighting their fantastic achievements really makes my job special.

“We are so passionate about working with the young people in Nottinghamshire and the awards are just one way we are continuing to shine a light on all of the amazing work being done.

“Live Our Best Life 2023 was such a huge success and I want to thank everyone involved from our sponsors, performers, and anyone who shared and supported this year’s awards for their time and continued backing.