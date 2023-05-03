Search is on to find Ashfield's favourite community heroes in National Lottery Awards

In 2021/22 £307,048 of National Lottery funding went to projects in Ashfield with a total of 16 National Lottery grants allocated in this period, providing crucial support to arts, sports, heritage and community organisations.

Any person or group who has received National Lottery funding is eligible for nomination.

Jonathan Tuchner, from the National Lottery, said: “Since it was established in 1994, The National Lottery has continued to make a remarkable contribution to life in the UK.

2022 National Lottery Award Winners

“Thanks to National Lottery players, an incredible £47 billion has been raised for good causes, with £30 million supporting people and projects around the UK every single week.

“The National Lottery Awards seek to honour those who have worked tirelessly to improve the lives of the people around them. In difficult circumstances, this selfless dedication has never been more important, and we want to thank them and celebrate their incredible efforts.”

The National Lottery Awards will recognise outstanding individuals in the following categories, Community and Charity, Arts, Culture and Film, Sport, Heritage, Environment and Young Hero (Under 25s).

There will also be a Special Achievement Award to mark the accomplishments of an exceptional individual who has gone above and beyond to make the lives of people that little bit better in their local community.

To make your nomination tweet @LottoGoodCauses using the hashtag #NLAwards with your suggestions or complete an entry form at www.lotterygoodcauses.org.uk/awards.

